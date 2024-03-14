Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Liam Dunning, of Pavilion Square, was serving a 12-month sentence following a breach of his Sex Offender Notification Requirements (SONR).

He was released from prison on licence after serving six months of that sentence.

Dunning went on to breach his licence conditions by starting a sexual relationship with a woman without disclosing his Registered Sex Offender status to her, and he also failed to inform the probation service about this relationship.