Scarborough sex offender recalled to prison after breaching licence

A 29-year-old registered sex offender in Scarborough, has been recalled to prison due to a breach of his licence.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Mar 2024, 16:49 GMT
Matthew Liam Dunning, of Pavilion Square, was serving a 12-month sentence following a breach of his Sex Offender Notification Requirements (SONR).

He was released from prison on licence after serving six months of that sentence.

Dunning went on to breach his licence conditions by starting a sexual relationship with a woman without disclosing his Registered Sex Offender status to her, and he also failed to inform the probation service about this relationship.

North Yorkshire Police said: “As a result of his actions he is now back in prison where he will serve the remainder of his sentence.”