Mark Buckle, 38, of Prospect Road, "dishonestly abused" his position for gain and defrauded thousands of pounds from three people in his care between June 15 2020 and December 13 2021.

Buckle was expected to safeguard the financial interests of the three victims, but instead used the role to make a gain – namely cash and Amazon goods.

He defrauded £896.87 from one man, £1,483.19 from another and £2,192.90 from one woman, totalling £4,572.96.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Buckle, of Scarborough, has been jailed for defrauding his victims.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of fraud when he appeared at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on May 23.

The court ordered Buckle to repay his victims.

Magistrates deemed Buckle's actions so serious that they jailed the 38-year-old for 20 weeks as he "has a flagrant disregard for people and their property".