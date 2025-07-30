Scarborough teen locked up after 19-year-old attacked and stabbed in his hand

Ali Thomas King - Image: North Yorkshire Police

A Scarborough teenager has been sentenced to a total of three years following a terrifying attempted robbery.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Thomas King, 18, of Scalby Gate, Falsgrave Road was sentenced at York Crown Court on Tuesday (July 29).

On Sunday May 18, the victim, a 19-year-old local man and a friend arranged to meet King along with two others, in Scarborough town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were met by King who brandished a large, 12-inch knife and ran at the victim, threatening him and demanding money.

The victim tried to escape, but King and two other teenagers chased him and began to attack him. He tried to defend himself and was stabbed in the hand.

Further assaults followed outside the victim’s front door with King punching the him several times.

He eventually managed to run away from his attackers with blood pouring from his hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sustained a large laceration which severed the nerve in his hand and required reconstructive surgery.

King, along with a 19-year-old who will be sentenced at a later date, were located a short time after the incident and arrested.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested a few hours later at another address.

All three were charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (Section 18 GBH) and attempted robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday June 30, King pleaded guilty to both charges. The other two teenagers pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, but not guilty to wounding with intent, which was accepted in court.

The trio received the following sentences:

Ali Thomas King - Three years imprisonment

The 19-year-old man - Due to be sentenced at a later date

The 17-year-old boy - Received a youth referral order, 60 hours unpaid work and electronic monitoring for three months

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sam Rivers of Scarborough CID, said: “This was a horrific attack in broad daylight, on a Sunday afternoon, right in the heart of Scarborough town centre.

“I would like to praise the victim who has stood up and fought for justice against the defendants. It has taken a lot of courage.

“I hope the sentences today can give the victim some closure and reassure the public that the police will not tolerate this type of behaviour on our streets.”