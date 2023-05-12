Scarborough thug avoids jail after violent outburst leaves council worker with broken back
A Scarborough council worker suffered a broken back during a violent and unprovoked attack in broad daylight.
Paul Wilson entered the council-run Customer First branch, next to Scarborough Town Hall on St Nicholas Street at 1.10pm on March 21 before he assaulted staff members in a violent outburst.
The 38-year-old punched one woman in the face before grabbing and pushing another man who tried to intervene.
Wilson’s punch caused the woman to fall and fracture two vertebrae in her spine, before she was rushed to hospital by ambulance.
She also received treatment for injuries to her face including a black eye and marks on her neck, and a swollen wrist and hand which required her jewellery to be cut off.
Due to the violent nature of the incident, the Customer First branch was forced to close early that afternoon.
The attack was reported to North Yorkshire Police via the council’s CCTV operators, who arrested Wilson nearby and took him into custody.
When he arrived at the police station, the violent behaviour continued and he then proceeded to punch a detention officer in the face.
Wilson, of Albemarle Crescent, pleaded guilty to four charges when he appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 4.
He admitted two counts of assault by beating, assault by beating an emergency worker and a public order offence.
Magistrates ordered a conditional discharge whereby Wilson was released with no further action unless he commits a further offence within the next 18 months and must pay £350 compensation to the victims via a Benefit Reduction Order.