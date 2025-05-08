Scarborough undertaker George Roberts appeals for return of 'irreplaceable' gold rings

Both Mr Roberts' own wedding ring and that of his grandfather were taken.

Scarborough undertaker George Roberts has appealed for the return of his grandfather’s wedding ring, after it was stolen while he was refereeing the Yorkshire Shield Final at Stokesley Sports Club on Saturday, May 3.

Mr Roberts, who has been a Football Association referee for more than 14 years, returned to the changing rooms at the end of the match and noticed that his wedding ring, grandfather’s signet ring and match fee, along with both fees of the assistant referees, had been stolen from their refereeing bag.

Mr Roberts said: “The signet ring was my grandad’s, given to him as a wedding ring when he married my grandma in 1948. It is engraved with the initials GR on the face of the ring.

“My wedding ring is a thick Gold band engraved on the inside (G & K 29.05.2023).

“The match fees are incredibly insignificant, but both rings have a sentimental value and are irreplaceable.”

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re investigating the theft of two rings and a quantity of cash from the changing rooms at Stokesley Sports Club on the afternoon of May 3.

“Quite apart from the value of the money, the rings have very significant sentimental value, and we urge anyone who knows where they are to do the right thing and contact us.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police, by dialling 101.

“Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12250078955.”