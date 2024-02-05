Scarborough woman arrested on suspicion of theft after vehicle stopped in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The arrest on St Thomas Street was a result of officers working together with our anti-theft group members and CCTV operators.

Officers from Scarborough's Response team four stopped a vehicle which had been linked to a shop theft just before 4.20pm on Sunday February 4.

One of the occupants, a 38-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of theft while another person in the vehicle was reported for not wearing a seatbelt.

PC Daniel Barber from Scarborough's Response Team said: “We have made an arrest after some good team work between the retailers in town and the CCTV operators.

"We are proactively working together to make Scarborough a safer place to live and work."