Scarborough woman arrested on suspicion of theft after vehicle stopped in town
The arrest on St Thomas Street was a result of officers working together with our anti-theft group members and CCTV operators.
Officers from Scarborough's Response team four stopped a vehicle which had been linked to a shop theft just before 4.20pm on Sunday February 4.
One of the occupants, a 38-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of theft while another person in the vehicle was reported for not wearing a seatbelt.
PC Daniel Barber from Scarborough's Response Team said: “We have made an arrest after some good team work between the retailers in town and the CCTV operators.
"We are proactively working together to make Scarborough a safer place to live and work."
Police recently posted an update about Operation Carol, the campaign against shop theft. If you have information, about shoplifting in Scarborough, or any other criminal activity, you can anonymously report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.