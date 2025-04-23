Scarborough woman charged with multiple offences, including assaulting three police officers
North Yorkshire Police officers were called to an address in Scarboorugh following a report of criminal damage and an assault.
The incident occurred on Thursday, April 17 on West Street in Scarborough.
When officers from Scarborough’s Response Team arrived at the location, the suspect was identified and arrested. During the arrest, the suspect assaulted three officers.
The suspect was a Scarborough woman, 41, and she was charged with one count of assault, one count of criminal damage and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker. She was remanded to appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning.
The court has now remanded the suspect into custody until a hearing on May 19 at York Crown Court.