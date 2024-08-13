Scarborough woman who shouted racist abuse and threw shelf unit at police officer is locked up
Sadie Lauren Metcalf, 30, of Beulah Terrace, shouted racially abusive obscenities at people in the street and when officers went to arrest her, she threw furniture and plant pots at them from a balcony.
She appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 12 and pleaded guilty to affray and two counts of causing racially aggravated alarm, harassment or distress.
She was sentenced to a total of six months in prison including 26 weeks for affray and eight weeks each for the racially aggravated offences, all to run concurrently.
The incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday August 10, when Metcalf shouted various offensive and racist obscenities at people walking in the area of Roscoe Street.
Following reports from disgusted members of the public, officers attended an address in the town to arrest Metcalf.
They were met with abuse, foul language and objects thrown from the balcony including a wooden shelf unit.
Metcalf was arrested and taken into custody where she was charged and remained in custody until she was sentenced.
She was also sentenced to six weeks in jail for a separate offence of theft after she admitted stealing from Sainsbury’s on July 6.
This will also run concurrently with the other sentences.