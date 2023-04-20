Schoolboy punched in the face during 'racially-motivated' attack in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police were called to an assault on Westway, near High Street, in Eastfield between 3pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday April 19.

Officers said the boy in his early teens was on his way home from school when he was punched in the face and knocked to the ground before being repeatedly kicked.

The attack is being investigated as a hate crime as racist language was aimed at the schoolboy during the assault.

