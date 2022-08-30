Seagull killed after street attack in Scarborough as man arrested for animal cruelty
A seagull has been killed after it was allegedly attacked by a man outside a bar and takeaway shop in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said the man allegedly attacked and killed the seagull, which was on the pavement on St Thomas Street in Scarborough, outside Ako Kebab and Waterhouse Bar at 2.22am on Saturday August 13.
Officers said one man was arrested on suspicion of an animal cruelty offence.
CCTV footage showed the man was with a group of people and that a second group appeared to confront him after the attack – who officers are now urging to come forward.
All gull species are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which makes it illegal to intentionally or recklessly injure or kill any gull or damage a nest.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two and ask for Lee Holmes.
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12220143309.