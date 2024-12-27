Search continues for missing 85-year-old man from Scarborough as police appeal for sightings
Leslie Davis, aged 85, left his home in the Dean Road area of Scarborough on the morning of Thursday, December 19 and has not been seen since.
He is described as 5ft 4inch in height, of small build, with short white/grey hair and he normally wears a baseball cap.
Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who was in North Bay – particularly the area around Royal Albert Drive – between 6.40am and 7.40am on Thursday, December 19 to get in touch.
They are also urging people to check their own CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam systems for any further sightings.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are also urging people to check their CCTV or video doorbell systems in the region of the William Street Coach Park along towards Queens Parade and surrounding areas.
"Please also review any vehicle dashcam footage taken along Marine Drive that morning.
"If you have captured any footage that might show Les, please get in touch straight away.
“Please also call us with any sightings or other information that could assist the search.”
If you can help, you should call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 211220240152 when providing any details.