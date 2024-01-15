Search continues for missing Annie Dryden who was last seen in Battersby on the North York Moors

North Yorkshire Police’s search for missing Annie Dryden continued on Saturday with support from mountain rescue volunteers and the National Police Air Service helicopter.

Annie Dryden

Annie was last seen on Thursday January 4, when she boarded a train at 2:09pm at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough and got off at around 2:38pm at Battersby in North Yorkshire.

Annie is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a visible scar above her top lip.

She was carrying a green and black backpack when she was last seen.

Police are continuing to appeal to local residents in the area to check their sheds and outbuildings, particularly in the Battersby and Ingleby Greenhow area, for any sign that someone has taken shelter.

The area where Annie was last seen is close to hiking and biking trails and police are also appealing to the outdoor community to keep an eye out for any sign of Annie and get in touch if you believe you have seen her.

Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Annie or know where she is now, call 999.