Search continues for missing Bridlington man last seen at Scarborough Hospital
Douglas Watts, 73, was last seen leaving Scarborough Hospital at approximately 9.30am on Wednesday July 23.
Mr Watts is described as white, approximately 5 feet 10 in height, medium build with short grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a beige jumper, baggy blue jeans, brown shoes, carrying a bag and with a white bandage around his right lower arm.
Mr Watts may have travelled towards Bridlington as he is from that area.
A police spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Douglas and are conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate him.
“If you see Douglas, please call 999. If you have any other information that could help find him, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.”
Quote 12250136181 when sharing information.