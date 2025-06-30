Search for missing Filey man Stephen Morgan continues

By Louise French
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:13 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to find missing Filey man Stephen Morgan.

Stephen, 41, was last seen in Filey at 7.15am on Wednesday (June 25).

He is described as white, brown hair, glasses, 5ft 4in tall with a large build and may be wearing black shorts and a blue polo shirt.

He has links to West Yorkshire, Plymouth, and may have travelled to the Peterborough area.

Anyone who sees Stephen or who knows where he is, is asked to call 999 so officers can quickly make sure he is safe.

If you have any other information that could help to find him, call 101 and speak to the force control room.

Quote reference number 12250115663 when sharing information.

