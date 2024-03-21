Search for missing Whitby man who may be in Newcastle

North Yorkshire Police has issed an appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who is missing from his home in Whitby.
Concerns are growing for the welfare of Gary Smith, 58, who has not been seen for a number of days.

It is believed that he may have travelled to Newcastle and may have been joined by a man he knows.

Gary is vulnerable. He has no front teeth and walks with a noticeable limp.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call us immediately on 101, select option 1 and provide reference NYP 20032024-0134.”

