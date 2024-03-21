Gary Smith

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Gary Smith, 58, who has not been seen for a number of days.

It is believed that he may have travelled to Newcastle and may have been joined by a man he knows.

Gary is vulnerable. He has no front teeth and walks with a noticeable limp.