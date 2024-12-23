Search underway for missing 85-year-old Scarborough man

By Louise French
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 08:43 GMT
Les Davis was last seen on Thursday, December 19
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are urgently searching for missing Leslie Davis (known as Les).

Mr Davis is 85 years old, and from Scarborough.

Enquiries have confirmed he left his home on the morning of Thursday December 19, and has not been seen since.

Les is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of small build, with short white/grey hair.

He normally wears a baseball cap and carries a small rucksack.

Police say they are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone wjho sees Les, or knows where he is, should call North Yorkshire Police, quoting reference NYP-21122024-0152.

Dial 101 to provide information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

