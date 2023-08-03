News you can trust since 1882
Search underway for missing Whitby man

North Yorkshire Police is urgently looking for missing man Timothy Lofthouse, 53, from Whitby.
Timothy LofthouseTimothy Lofthouse
He was last seen at 8am in the town on Wednesday (August 2), and was reported missing later in the day.

Officers are currently searching for Timothy, and are very concerned for his welfare.

If you see him, or know where he is, call North Yorkshire Police straight away on 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

Quote log number 351 of 2 August.