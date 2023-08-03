Search underway for missing Whitby man
North Yorkshire Police is urgently looking for missing man Timothy Lofthouse, 53, from Whitby.
By Louise Perrin
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 07:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 07:21 BST
He was last seen at 8am in the town on Wednesday (August 2), and was reported missing later in the day.
Officers are currently searching for Timothy, and are very concerned for his welfare.
If you see him, or know where he is, call North Yorkshire Police straight away on 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.
Quote log number 351 of 2 August.