Security measures taken in Bridlington to reduce crime
To reduce incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour, the council has replaced opaque brick walls and thin metal sheeting around Dukes Park, with a fence. This is to increase visibility, and to remove graffiti on the footpath adjacent to the park.
The work completed in mid-March and is part of a broader concerted effort to increase the quality of life for residents in Bridlington.
It forms part of the ‘Clear Hold Build’ scheme, a multi-agency effort to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in Bridlington area.
This project has been funded by the UK government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
This includes public engagement with residents, and work to tackle properties which cause nuisance to the public. The Dukes Park initiative is part of work to help ‘design out crime’, to reduce the opportunities for anti-social behaviour and crime to occur.
Helena Moss, head of regeneration and funding at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This work, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Funding, aims to increase pride of place and make people feel safer. We’re dedicated to ensuring that the East Riding is a good place to live, and this is a crucial initiative to improve quality of life for residents in Bridlington.”
For more information and to report anti-social behaviour visit https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/crime-and-community-safety/anti-social-behaviour/
Antisocial behaviour can also be reported to the council by calling 01482 396380