The council has replaced brick walls and thin metal sheeting around Dukes Park with a fence.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is currently improving security measures around crime spots in Bridlington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To reduce incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour, the council has replaced opaque brick walls and thin metal sheeting around Dukes Park, with a fence. This is to increase visibility, and to remove graffiti on the footpath adjacent to the park.

The work completed in mid-March and is part of a broader concerted effort to increase the quality of life for residents in Bridlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It forms part of the ‘Clear Hold Build’ scheme, a multi-agency effort to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in Bridlington area.

This project has been funded by the UK government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

This includes public engagement with residents, and work to tackle properties which cause nuisance to the public. The Dukes Park initiative is part of work to help ‘design out crime’, to reduce the opportunities for anti-social behaviour and crime to occur.

Helena Moss, head of regeneration and funding at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This work, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Funding, aims to increase pride of place and make people feel safer. We’re dedicated to ensuring that the East Riding is a good place to live, and this is a crucial initiative to improve quality of life for residents in Bridlington.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to report anti-social behaviour visit https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/crime-and-community-safety/anti-social-behaviour/

Antisocial behaviour can also be reported to the council by calling 01482 396380