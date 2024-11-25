Sentimental jewellery among items taken during Whitby burglary

By Louise French
Published 25th Nov 2024, 17:42 BST
Sentimental jewellery was amongst the item taken during the burglary
Sentimental jewellery was amongst the item taken during the burglary
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a house burglary in Whitby.

It happened at an address on Mount Square between 10pm on Saturday November 16 and 7am on Sunday November 17.

Multiple small items were taken, including jewellery of a sentimental nature.

Police are appealing to anyone who may or seen or heard anything at the relevant time to contact them.

They are also asking for any information about a distinctive Pandora bracelet with sentimental charms.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation, alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kristina Exley, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240210249 when passing on information.

