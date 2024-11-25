Sentimental jewellery among items taken during Whitby burglary
It happened at an address on Mount Square between 10pm on Saturday November 16 and 7am on Sunday November 17.
Multiple small items were taken, including jewellery of a sentimental nature.
Police are appealing to anyone who may or seen or heard anything at the relevant time to contact them.
They are also asking for any information about a distinctive Pandora bracelet with sentimental charms.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation, alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kristina Exley, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240210249 when passing on information.