Serious assault under investigation at Primrose Valley Holiday Village, Filey
It happened at 12.25am on 27 May 2024 outside the front of the main entertainment complex and involved several men.
The victim, a man aged in his 30s, had to attend hospital to receive treatment for a serious eye injury which has still not healed.
Officers are particularly appealing for information about the man in the CCTV images.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matthew Forsyth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240092927 when passing on information.