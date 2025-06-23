Seventeen new trainee detectives join Humberside force
The trainees are part of the force’s Criminal Investigation Department and will investigate complex cases, support victims of crime, and strengthen public confidence in policing.
Millie Tanner, Police Now’s head of academy, said: “This incredibly diverse cohort of new officers all bring such unique experiences and perspectives to the frontline, which will further support and better represent the communities they now serve.
“It’s inspiring to see how hard they have worked during their academy training, and how much they have already demonstrated their passion, commitment, and resilience.
“Police Now is committed to supporting them throughout the two-year programme and beyond, so they can seek justice for victims of crime and make the biggest impact they can. They are embarking on a truly challenging and rewarding career, where they will make a real difference to people’s lives.”
Police Now’s national programme also includes counter terrorism and economic crime detective specialisms – with a further 73 officers landing in teams across the country this month to specialise in these areas.
The programme further includes a neighbourhood policing specialism, with a new cohort of neighbourhood officers preparing to join the programme this summer.