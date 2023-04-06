An outbuilding in the car park was broken into and several bikes were taken between 3pm and 7.30pm on Monday (April 3).

Damage was also been caused to two other outbuildings belonging to the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Scarborough are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself or any suspicious activity in the area on that evening.

Gallows Close Centre which was broken into on Monday

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Holly Marshall.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad