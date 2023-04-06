Several bikes stolen during burglary at Scarborough's Gallows Close Centre
Police investigating a burglary at the Gallows Close Community Centre in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses and information.
An outbuilding in the car park was broken into and several bikes were taken between 3pm and 7.30pm on Monday (April 3).
Damage was also been caused to two other outbuildings belonging to the centre.
Police in Scarborough are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself or any suspicious activity in the area on that evening.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Holly Marshall.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230059497.