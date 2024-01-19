Several vehicles damaged in Scarborough on same night as police urge owners to come forward
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward in relation to a spate of incidents where vehicles have been damaged in Scarborough.
Several vehicles were damaged in the car park at the rear of the casino on St Thomas Street on Wednesday, January 10.
Enquiries are taking place to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
We're appealing to anyone whose vehicle was parked in the car park and has noticed damage to make contact with us if they haven’t already.
Please call 101 and ask for North Yorkshire Police or email [email protected]
Quote the reference number 12240005603 when passing information.