'Sexual deviant' from Filey who assaulted three women for ‘sex obsessed absurdities’ is sentenced for three years

Gerald Ellis, 64-years-old, from Filey, pleaded guilty to six counts of non-recent sexual assault and two counts of non-recent assault by penetration towards three women between January 2014 and March 2020. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police.

A ‘sexual deviant’ from Filey who targeted, repeatedly pestered, and sexually assaulted three women has been sentenced following his appearance at Hull Crown Court.

Gerald Ellis, 64-years-old from Filey pleaded guilty to six counts of non-recent sexual assault and two counts of non-recent assault by penetration towards three women between January 2014 and March 2020.

He has been sentenced to three years and two months, handed a 12-year sexual harm prevention order, and a 15-year restraining order, as well as being placed on the sex offender register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Gayle Allwood, from Humberside Police's Protecting Vulnerable People Unit leading the investigation, said: “I would first like to commend the victims and their families for showing such courage and bravery in coming forward, as we understand how incredibly difficult it is to take that first step and tell someone.

“Ellis is a sexual deviant who preyed on young women all for his own sex-obsessed absurdities. With these brave women coming forward and reporting Ellis, they have played a crucial part in helping put this predatory man behind bars.

“We take all reports of sexual offences incredibly seriously and will continue to seek prosecution against anybody who thinks it is appropriate to commit these kinds of offences, whether they are non-recent, or have just happened.

“It is never the victim’s fault. You are in control, and it is completely up to you who you talk to and what help you get. I can’t reiterate enough the wide range of independent and criminal support out there. If you have been a victim of a sexual offence of any nature, I urge you please to tell someone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can speak to specialist support networks and organisations privately and confidentially before you even call us to talk through the criminal process or seek advice about reporting both recent and non-recent crimes of this nature to us.

“We have recently launched a campaign with a sexual abuse survivor Jamie who has waived her right to legal anonymity to encourage others who have been a victim of any sexual crimes to tell someone.

“You can hear Jamie’s story and find more information, here: Tell Someone | Humberside Police”