Shed burglary in Pickering causes police to launch appeal

The incident occurred between 9pm on October 18 and 9am on the following day, at the rear of a property on Westgate.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a shed burglary that has occurred in Pickering.

A police spokesperson said: “The suspects have forced the lock on a shed and removed a chain saw and strimmer before leaving the scene.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Pc 70 L Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250197937 when passing on information.”