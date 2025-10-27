Shed burglary in Pickering causes police to launch appeal

By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Oct 2025, 16:09 GMT
The incident occurred between 9pm on October 18 and 9am on the following day, at the rear of a property on Westgate.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a shed burglary that has occurred in Pickering.

It happened between 9pm on 18 October and 9am on 19 October at the rear of a property on Westgate that backs on to Firthland Road.

A police spokesperson said: “The suspects have forced the lock on a shed and removed a chain saw and strimmer before leaving the scene.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Pc 70 L Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250197937 when passing on information.”

