'Shocked and appalled' - Malton man given lifetime ban for mistreating wild animals

A Malton man has been given a lifetime ban on keeping any wildlife after failing to seek veterinary treatment for - and mistreating - two injured birds which he had unlawfully taken from the wild.

Lee Jefferson, 30, of Princess Road, was also sentenced to a 18-month Community Order requiring him to complete 30 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

He must pay an £80 fine and a victim surcharge of £114 after pleading guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

RSPCA Inspector Laura Barber said: “I visited Jefferson’s home in June 2024 following a report that he had asked for financial assistance on social media to help pay for a vet for his injured cat who he thought had been shot.

"The report also mentioned he was keeping injured wild birds that he claimed to be rehabilitating but had not sought any veterinary treatment for.

“We discussed his injured cat, who was in the garden and quite skittish."

She gave Jefferson an RSPCA veterinary assistance voucher so he could take the cat to a vet.

Jefferson then showed the RSPCA officer two wild birds he had collected.

He was keeping an injured jackdaw and an injured wood pigeon in a puppy pen.

And he claimed he had found both birds injured but had not taken them for any treatment,

He then agreed that the RSPCA could take them to a vet.

Jefferson had said he wished to open an animal rescue in the future, but Insp Barber said that this would not be a good idea.

Insp Barber was sent copies of other social media posts made by Jefferson and was shocked by the content.

One image showed what appeared to be the jackdaw standing on a red sponge in a bubble bath.

It was soaking wet and had a plaster type material bandaged around her left leg.

A metal bracelet was hanging from her neck with a large bell attached to it.

The RSPCA officer described another of Jefferson’s posts as “awful to watch”.

A comment on the video from Jefferson suggested that the jackdaw had ingested some “weed” (marijuana).

A vet confirmed the wood pigeon taken from Jefferson’s property had a broken wing which was foul smelling and had become infected, and further damage had been caused by the inappropriate use of grey gaffer tape.

The wood pigeon was put to sleep.

The vet concluded that Jefferson had caused unnecessary suffering for the three days this bird was in his care and that no painkillers or antibiotics were administered.

In addition, he probably suffered from stress from being kept in an unsuitable captive environment.

The vet added that the wood pigeon’s suffering could reasonably have been avoided.

Vets also examined and X-rayed the jackdaw - who found sparkly glittery nail polish had been painted on each of their claws.

Although X-rays confirmed there were no broken or healing broken bones, there was a dislocated toe on the right foot.

The vet said: "No animal, let alone a wild bird, should be allowed to be exposed to substances such as marijuana.

“I am shocked and appalled that not only was this allowed to happen, but that Mr Jefferson appears, from his social media comments, to find it funny.”

In mitigation, the defence team stated that Jefferson was diagnosed with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and takes medication - and that he also experiences anxiety and mental health difficulties.

Inspector Barber added: "Whatever the intentions towards the birds, this was not an appropriate way to treat them.

"The best thing for a member of the public to do if they find a small sick or injured animal - and if it’s safe to do so - is to take them directly to a vet for immediate help.”

Jefferson was sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on June 2.