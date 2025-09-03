Shop theft at Whitby Brewery causes police to launch CCTV appeal
North Yorkshire Police have launched a CCTV appeal following a shop theft at Whitby Brewery.
A police spokesperson said: “It happened at 1.25pm on Friday, August 15, at Whitby Brewery and involved a selection of beers being taken without offering any form of payment.
“Contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.
“Email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Joshua Barnes or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Quote reference 12250153431 when passing on information.”