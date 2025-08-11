Shop theft in Scarborough causes police to launch CCTV appeal
North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Scarborough.
It happened on Saturday 19 July 2025 at a store on Queen Street.
A police spokesperson said: “It involved the theft of some hygiene products. “Contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation. “Email [email protected] if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. “Quote reference 12250133416 when passing on information.”