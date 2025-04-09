Shoplifter charged with assaulting an emergency worker in Seamer

A shoplifter has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker in Seamer

A prolific thief has been charged to attend court later this month.

The 39-year-old Scarborough woman was caught stealing items from Proudfoot in Seamer by an off-duty police officer on Monday afternoon (April 7) at around 12:40pm.

When officers attended to arrest and transport the woman to custody, she was abusive towards them and refused to co-operate when being put in the van, kicking one officer.

She was further arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

The woman will appear before Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on April 28.