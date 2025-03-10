'Significant' damage caused to Whitby property during burglary

Significant damage was caused to a Whitby property during a burglary over the weekend

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a burglary near Whitby.

It happened on Summerfield Lane in Stainsacre between 5pm and 11.20pm on Saturday (March 8).

Intruders caused significant damage to the victim’s property before entering and then leaving with a number of items from the address.

Officers are particularly appealing for information from anyone travelling on the A171 near the Stainsacre turn-off who has any dash cam footage driving past the junction from around the time.

They would also like to hear from anyone who walked or drove down Summerfield Lane during the times mentioned and anyone who may have seen or heard anything or who can provide any information or CCTV footage to assist the investigation.

Contact PC 390 Scott Sunderland with any information that could help the investigation by emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250042153 when passing on information.