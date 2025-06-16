Significant fall in the cost of rural crime in North Yorkshire

New figures from an authoritative national survey show the ‘cost’ of rural crime in North Yorkshire and York in 2024 was £1,476,000.

The financial impact of crime in North Yorkshire’s rural communities has fallen by more than a fifth, according to new figures.

That’s almost half a million less than in 2023, when the cost of rural crime was £1,910,000.

Officers at North Yorkshire Police have welcomed the news – and pledged to keep up the pressure on rural criminals.

The statistics are from an annual survey conducted across the country by NFU Mutual. The fall in the North Yorkshire Police area – 22.7% – is even greater than the national average fall of 16.5%.

Nationally, the cost of agricultural vehicle theft, quad bike theft, and GPS theft are all down. North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force have been using forensic marking technology to protect such property.

Since 2024, officers have been distributing thousands of SelectaDNA kits, which are used to mark vehicles and equipment with an invisible solution. When analysed, it reveals a unique code that irrefutably links property with its rightful owner. Signs warning about the presence of SelectaDNA are posted prominently in farmyards and on agricultural buildings – so the system not only helps police recover stolen property, it also deters criminals in the first place.

Officers have also been working with the National Rural Crime Unit to tackle the theft of agricultural GPS equipment – expensive devices often targeted by organised crime groups.

Superintendent Michael Roffe, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “It’s excellent news that the cost of rural crime in our area has fallen by more than a fifth in the last 12 months. We know the impact of crime in rural communities can be devastating – both financially and emotionally – so any reduction is very welcome.

“However, there’s no room for complacency. Our focus on protecting property and targeting criminals will continue. People who live and work in the North Yorkshire countryside can be reassured that we are there for them – and criminals who target those areas will find themselves pursued, caught and put before the courts.”