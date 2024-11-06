Police are appealing for anyone who has information to get in touch

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the theft of a horse trailer from the Malton area.

The Silver Ifor Williams HB506 horse trailer, with a left side opening ramp, was stolen from a stable yard at Low Marishes, Malton, between Wednesday October 30 and Saturday November 2.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen, or has CCTV/doorbell footage, of a vehicle towing a similar horse box, to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

A police spokesperson said: “As criminals often target trailers and horse boxes in rural locations we advise that owners keep these secured, as well as locked inside and out of sight if possible.

“Also please consider fitting added security such as wheel and hitch locks to trailers, yard CCTV and beam alarms, security lighting and GPS trackers to valuable equipment.”

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240201628 when passing on information.