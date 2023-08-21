News you can trust since 1882
Silver Kia Sorrento stolen from Corn Mill Gardens, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for help to locate a stolen 4x4.
By Louise Perrin
Published 21st Aug 2023, 07:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 07:54 BST
North Yorkshire Police is asking people to keep their eyes open for a Silver Kia Sorrento

The silver Kia Sorrento - reg-number FY09 YTP - was taken from Corn Mill Gardens between 10am and 6.30pm last Wednesday (August 9).

The vehicle has two distinctive marks: a scratch on the front grill which has turned yellow, and a scratch to the back bumper on the right-hand side.

Anyone who has seen the veicle or has information about where it may be is askked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Green.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230149250.

Related topics:Kia