Silver Kia Sorrento stolen from Corn Mill Gardens, Scarborough
The silver Kia Sorrento - reg-number FY09 YTP - was taken from Corn Mill Gardens between 10am and 6.30pm last Wednesday (August 9).
The vehicle has two distinctive marks: a scratch on the front grill which has turned yellow, and a scratch to the back bumper on the right-hand side.
Anyone who has seen the veicle or has information about where it may be is askked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Green.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230149250.