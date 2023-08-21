North Yorkshire Police is asking people to keep their eyes open for a Silver Kia Sorrento

The silver Kia Sorrento - reg-number FY09 YTP - was taken from Corn Mill Gardens between 10am and 6.30pm last Wednesday (August 9).

The vehicle has two distinctive marks: a scratch on the front grill which has turned yellow, and a scratch to the back bumper on the right-hand side.

Anyone who has seen the veicle or has information about where it may be is askked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Green.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.