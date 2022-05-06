Six arrested after drug raids across Scarborough during crackdown on Class A supply

The investigation involved raids at several properties across the town by Scarborough and Ryedale CID, which resulted in suspected drugs and other related items to be seized.

Officers from the Operational Support Unit conducted detailed searches, along with a police dog and handler on Thursday May 5.

A total of four Scarborough men, aged 38, 33, 29 and 25, and a 25-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs – which are considered to be the most harmful, including heroin, cocaine and ecstasy.

North Yorkshire Police carried out several raids on properties in Scarborough as part of drug investigations.

A 38-year-old-woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They have all been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Tim Bentley, Acting Detective Inspector of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: "Residents can be assured that we are relentlessly pursuing those believed to be involved in drug-related crime and we are using every available power to bring suspects to justice.

"We will also continue to act on information that is passed to us about suspected drug dealing and other criminal matters in the area.

"Please don't hesitate to make a report to us in confidence or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.