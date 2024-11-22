Six arrested near Helmsley as North Yorkshire and Cleveland Police join forces to stop stolen car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six people were arrested on the outskirts of Helmsley as North Yorkshire and Cleveland Police forces worked together to chase down a stolen car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offices from Cleveland Police alerted their North Yorkshire colleague at 1.45am on Thursday November 21, that a grey BMW, stolen from an address in Middlesbrough hours earlier, had headed over the border towards Stokesley.

At 2.22am, a Roads Policing Group located the vehicle as it was heading south on the B1257 at Great Broughton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stinger was deployed to deflate the car's tyres as the vehicle was pursued towards Helmsley.

Six people were arrested on the outskirts of Helmsley as police chased down a stolen car.

Officers ensured the BMW came to safe stop at 2.45am on the outskirts of the market town.

All six occupants of the car were arrested in connection with the incident and handed over to Cleveland Police for questioning.

The owner of the car was informed that it had been safely recovered.

North Yorkshire Police said: “This was another great example of our co-ordinated effort to clamp down on cross-border criminals.”