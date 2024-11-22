Six arrested near Helmsley as North Yorkshire and Cleveland Police join forces to stop stolen car
Offices from Cleveland Police alerted their North Yorkshire colleague at 1.45am on Thursday November 21, that a grey BMW, stolen from an address in Middlesbrough hours earlier, had headed over the border towards Stokesley.
At 2.22am, a Roads Policing Group located the vehicle as it was heading south on the B1257 at Great Broughton.
A stinger was deployed to deflate the car's tyres as the vehicle was pursued towards Helmsley.
Officers ensured the BMW came to safe stop at 2.45am on the outskirts of the market town.
All six occupants of the car were arrested in connection with the incident and handed over to Cleveland Police for questioning.
The owner of the car was informed that it had been safely recovered.
North Yorkshire Police said: “This was another great example of our co-ordinated effort to clamp down on cross-border criminals.”