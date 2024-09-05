Six chainsaws stolen in early morning raid at business in Norton, near Malton

Six chainsaws have been stolen in an raid on a business near Malton.

Thieves struck at around 1.30am on September 5 when a business on Malton Road, Norton, was broken into and six Stihl saws were taken.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, including passing motorists who may have dashcam footage, of any suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time to contact us.

If anyone has been offered Stihl chainsaws for sale or is aware of any in circulation under suspicious circumstances, they should get in touch with North Yorkshire Police.

If you can help, please email [email protected].

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240161493 when passing on information.