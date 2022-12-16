Six people arrested for drink and drug driving offences in Scarborough

Superintendent Emma Aldred said: "It’s alarming to see that we have arrested 50 people in just over two weeks for drink or drug driving in North Yorkshire."

The campaign was launched on Thursday December 1 and in the first eight days officers arrested 18 people.

The second week of the campaign has seen the figure increase sharply to thirty-two arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This now brings the total number of arrests to 50 – 38 men and 12 women.

These include 10 arrests in Harrogate, seven in York, six in Scarborough, four in Hambleton, three in Ryedale, one in Craven and one in Richmondshire.

In the last eight days, two of the highest readings were in Northallerton and Malton.

On Tuesday December 13, police rsponded to a report of a driver who had been drinking in Northallerton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival officers carried out a breath test on the driver who provided a reading around four times over the legal alcohol limit.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving when above the alcohol limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the police station, the woman failed to provide an evidential reading – she was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

At 5pm on Thursday December 15, officers stopped a vehicle in Norton near Malton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle was uninsured and was also not displaying tax.

A breath test was conducted on the driver who provided a roadside reading of 124.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving when above the alcohol limit and driving with no insurance.

At the police station he provided a reading of 98 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit and driving with no insurance.

He was also reported the offence of displaying no tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Emma Aldred, head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police said: “It’s alarming to see that we have arrested 50 people in just over two weeks for drink or drug driving in North Yorkshire.

“I would like to thank members of the public who are responding to our campaign and providing us with information about people who are driving after consuming drink or drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad