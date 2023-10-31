News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54

Six people arrested in Scarborough on suspicion of drugs offences

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Scarborough following a morning swoop.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 31st Oct 2023, 07:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 07:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers entered a property in the town’s Cromwell Parade at around 7.45pm on 29 October and discovered a group of men and teenage boys along with two knives including a machete, a large amount of cash, suspected cannabis, cannabis edibles and drugs paraphernalia.

The six, including two teenagers aged 17, one aged 16, and three men aged 18, 20 and 49, were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 16-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and class B drugs.

Six people have been arrested in Scarborough on suspicion of drug offences.Six people have been arrested in Scarborough on suspicion of drug offences.
Six people have been arrested in Scarborough on suspicion of drug offences.
Most Popular

Police say that all six remain on police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Safeguarding measures have been instigated for the younger teenagers involved.

A police spokesperon said: “Drug dealing in our communities won't be tolerated.”

The incident number is 12230205852.