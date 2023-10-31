Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers entered a property in the town’s Cromwell Parade at around 7.45pm on 29 October and discovered a group of men and teenage boys along with two knives including a machete, a large amount of cash, suspected cannabis, cannabis edibles and drugs paraphernalia.

The six, including two teenagers aged 17, one aged 16, and three men aged 18, 20 and 49, were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

The 16-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and class B drugs.

Police say that all six remain on police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Safeguarding measures have been instigated for the younger teenagers involved.

A police spokesperon said: “Drug dealing in our communities won't be tolerated.”