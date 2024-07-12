Six people taken to hospital after crash on Scalby Road, Scarborough
Firefighters from Scarborough and Pickering attended a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a Hyundai Tucson and an MG hatchback on Scalby Road.
The call for assistance was received at 12.17pm on Thursday (July 11).
The three occupants of the Hyundai, two females and one male aged 60-75 years and the three occupants of the MG, two females and one male aged 25-45 years, were all in the vehicles on arrival of crews.
Paramedics assessed casualties on scene and all occupants were then walked out of vehicles and taken to hospital via road ambulance for precautionary checks.
Crews assisted with scene safety.