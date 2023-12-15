Police have released CCTV images of two people they want to trace in connection with the theft of a life-size skeleton model from a pub in Whitby.

At about 10pm on Ocotber 31, Halloween, a man and a woman entered a pub on Church Street.

The man picked up the skeleton and ran out. A woman tried to get the man to bring it back, but he ran off.

The man is described as white, of thin build with short blond hair, aged 20-25, and wearing a black tuxedo. The woman of medium build with long black hair, wearing black clothes, and aged 20-25.

Police have released two CCTV images of people they want to speak to, as they may have information that could help the investigation.

If you recogonise them, or have any information that could assist, please email [email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 903 Alan Mason.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.