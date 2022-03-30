Sleights man has car destroyed after pleading guilty to trespassing in search of game at a site near Haisthorpe

Rural Task Force officer Kevin Jones said: “This has been a fantastic result thanks to some really proactive teamwork in tackling wildlife crime."

A Humberside Police force spokesman said: “On Sunday, December 5 last year, a man was detained on suspicion of trespassing in search of game.

“As a result of a prompt response from our Rural Task Force, on Wednesday, March 23, Mitchel Cannon (26) from Sleights pleaded guilty to the offence.

“Following his appearance Mr Cannon was fined £300 and ordered to pay an additional £119 in surcharges and costs. His vehicle used during the incident was granted destruction following the incident.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rural Task Force officer Kevin Jones said: “This has been a fantastic result thanks to some really proactive teamwork in tackling wildlife crime.

“This result sends a very clear message to those who are thinking about coming into the East Riding of Yorkshire to commit wildlife crime.

“We will take action on every occasion and will look at utilising all the available legislation to prevent, deter and prosecute those who decide to engage in criminality around our countryside.

“Wherever we have the evidence we will prosecute offenders and we welcome the help of our rural communities in letting us know of incidents in their area.