South Shields FC issues apology after Scarborough Athletic supporter injured at match

South Shields FC has issued an apology to a Scarborough fan who was injured at the ground - Image: Google Maps

South Shields FC has released a statement on the club website following an incident at Tuesday night’s match (October 21) against Scarborough Athletic.

The statement read:

“We are horrified by the disgusting behaviour of at least one of our supporters after last night's game.

“We will not tolerate violence at the football club. We are working with the Police to find and take action against the perpetrators.

"We are gathering information and reviewing statements and other evidence, and are asking fans for their help in identifying the perpetrator/s. Anyone with information should contact the club on 0191 454 7800.

"We would like to apologise to the injured Scarborough supporter and those supporters who witnessed the incident.

“We would also like to commend the vast majority of home and away fans on their conduct during and after the game.

“We are determined to work as a Club to prevent any repeat of this behaviour and will introduce several controls for as long as they are needed.”

Northumbria Police has been contacted by the Scarborough News for comment and expect to release a statement in due course.

The match finished in a 4-0 victory for South Shields.