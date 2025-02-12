South Yorkshire trio jailed for their part in Whitby burglaries and car thefts

Three South Yorkshire men have been jailed for their part in a series of burglaries and car thefts in Whitby.

Jordan Evans, 27, of Maple Road, Mexborough, Jordan Paton, 26 of Grangefield Terrace, New Rossington, Doncaster, and Shane Raymond Towland, 43, of no fixed address, but currently serving an unconnected prison sentence, were jailed at York Crown Court after pleading guilty to five burglaries and two car thefts.

And police say the sentencing sends a “clear message that travelling criminals will simply not be tolerated”.

Between April 17 and 20, 2022, the trio travelled to Whitby and broke into properties on Upgang Lane, Valley Road and Love Lane, stealing jewellery, money, a drill, car keys from two of the homes and a Volkswagen Golf and a Ford S-Max.

JAILED: from left - Shane Towland, Jordan Paton and Jordan Evans.

Subsequent enquiries revealed the stolen vehicles travelling in convoy with a black Audi from Whitby to South Yorkshire.

The S-Max was later recovered in West Yorkshire when officers on patrol spotted it parked in the entrance to a field but on false number plates.

The Audi was stopped by officers in West Yorkshire for having no insurance.

The vehicle was seized and the occupants – a man who gave a false name and a child - were transported by officers to safety.

During the journey, it transpired that the man had removed some mole grips from his trousers and left them in the back of the police car.

Forensic tests proved they were the same implements that were used in two of the burglaries in Whitby.

Investigators were able to piece together the groups movements and along with forensic work and DNA were able to put them at the scene of the burglaries to which the trio changed their pleas from not guilty to guilty when they appeared at court in November 2024.

All three were sentenced yesterday (February 11).

Towland was jailed for three years and eight months.

Evans and Paton were both jailed for two years and six months.

Investigating officer, Det Con Steve Johnson of Scarborough CID, said: “For whatever reason, the group travelled to Whitby thinking they could get away with stealing from our communities.

"They were very wrong and today’s sentence sends a clear message that travelling criminals will simply not be tolerated and all police forces work together to bring them to justice.

"My thanks go to colleagues in West and South Yorkshire for the parts they played in the investigation.

“The impact of burglary isn’t just financial.

"It can also have a significant impact on wellbeing and sense of security.

"Even if nothing has been stolen, the thought of a stranger being in your home can be distressing and feel like a violation of your privacy and security.

"I hope the victims and the local community are reassured by the outcome at court.”