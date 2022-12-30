Whether you’re out and about in town or at a party, the advice is clear if you or someone you know may have been spiked - report to the police and get tested by them quickly.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth said: “Behind each of these reports is a frightened victim whose night out has turned into a nightmare. I know from talking to victims of spiking how utterly terrifying it can be.

“Police forces have increased action against spiking with uniformed and covert operations in bars and clubs, working alongside venues to prevent and investigate spiking.

‘Spiking’ advice issued ahead of New Year’s celebrations

“In order to have the best chance of identifying drugs and bringing offenders to justice, our message to anyone who thinks they have been spiked is to report early and be tested by the police.”

Spiking is when someone puts alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink or body without their consent or knowledge.

This is illegal even if no other offence is committed. People can also be the victims of ‘needle spiking’, which is injecting someone with drugs without their consent.

In a number of towns and cities across England and Wales, uniformed police officers are visiting venues and speaking to visitors and work closely with licensed premises staff.

Plain clothed officers are trained to look out for concerning behaviour, monitoring and questioning people who raise suspicions.

If you think you,ve been spiked, call 999 or 101 to report it to the police.

They need to know about every possible spiking to investigate, even if no other crime has taken place.

If you are out in a bar or club, you can report to a member of staff who will be able to help and support you.

If you are injured or have symptoms you are worried about, call NHS Direct on 111.

If you think you have been sexually assaulted, go to your nearest Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for specialist care and support.

