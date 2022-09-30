Spree of Malton bike thefts prompts police advice

They have also issued advice on how to get your bicycle back if it is stolen.

They say the first thing to do to prevent thieves taking the bicycle is to double lock it, by using two different types of locks.

Thieves are unlikely to carry multiple tools, so having two different types of locks will make it harder for them.

Police have issued advice on how to keep your bicycles safe after a spate of thefts in the Malton area.

You could use the double lock to lock different areas of the bike, one for the frame and one for the wheels.

Ensure you lock the bike as close to the stand as possible which will make sure thieves have little to no room to manoeuvre their tools.

Lock your bike at recognised secure cycle parking, or in a well lit area which is covered by CCTV.

Make sure to register your frame number for free on a cycle database.

The frame number is usually found underneath the bike between the pedals or where the back wheel slots in.

If your bike is ever stolen and recovered by the police, it can be traced back to you.

Getting your bike security marked is a highly effective, visible deterrent to bike thieves.

They know that if they are caught with a registered bike, the owner can be traced and they will be arrested.

BikeRegister provides a list of police bike marking events. You can also mark your bike with SmartWater.

Avoid advertising that you have a bike at home, for example, by removing car roof racks, and creating ‘privacy zones’ on apps like Strava to avoid disclosing your location.

If your bike has been stolen, contact the police as soon as possible by calling 101.

Give them your frame number, cycle database number, a photo and any other details.

The sooner we know, the sooner we can act, which might stop it being sold on.

You can also keep a lookout for bicycles for sale on online marketplaces, which you can check frequently to see if yours has been listed for sale.