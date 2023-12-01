Spurt in vehcile theft across Scarborough prompts police advice to owners
Officers are appealing to our communities to assist them in the reduction of crime, by ensuring that all vehicles are secure when you leave them.
Consider removing any valuables, house keys, tools or bank cards from your vehicle.
Private CCTV is circulating on social media, which shows suspects walking along streets trying door handles. Whilst some of these incidents are being reported, others are not.
Officers are using the information provided via the reports, to increase patrols in hotspot areas to deter criminality, and where it occurs, to swiftly apprehend offenders.
You can report online here.
Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased patrols in our communities, and you may see more of an increase in visual patrols on your street.
If you see someone acting suspiciously around vehicles, or you witness a crime occurring, please call 999.
If you have any information which can assist officers, call 101 or, anonymously, you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.