Spurt in vehcile theft across Scarborough prompts police advice to owners

North Yorkshire Police have had an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles in the Scarborough area in the past few weeks.

North Yorkshire Police have had an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles in the Scarborough area in the past few weeks.

Officers are appealing to our communities to assist them in the reduction of crime, by ensuring that all vehicles are secure when you leave them.

Consider removing any valuables, house keys, tools or bank cards from your vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Private CCTV is circulating on social media, which shows suspects walking along streets trying door handles. Whilst some of these incidents are being reported, others are not.

Officers are using the information provided via the reports, to increase patrols in hotspot areas to deter criminality, and where it occurs, to swiftly apprehend offenders.

You can report online here.

Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased patrols in our communities, and you may see more of an increase in visual patrols on your street.

If you see someone acting suspiciously around vehicles, or you witness a crime occurring, please call 999.