Staithes man sent to prison for strangling, assaulting and harassing a woman

Paul Craig Harding of Staithes Lane, Staithes pleaded guilty to charges of harassment, actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation at an earlier hearing at York Magistrates Court.

He was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday May 10.

On Saturday November 26, 2022, Harding subjected the victim to a violent attack where he punched, kicked and strangled her.

Paul Craig Harding

He was arrested and following questioning, was released with bail conditions not to contact the victim.

However Harding ignored the conditions and sent numerous unwanted emails to the victim.

Speaking after the sentencing last week, investigating officer Police Constable John Chapman from North Yorkshire Police said: “I’d like to thank the victim for her courage in coming forward and telling the police about the violence she had experienced at Harding’s hands and also for her bravery throughout the trial, where she was called upon to give evidence.

“We fully recognise that for victims, coming forward to make a report to police is a daunting task. We are committed to supporting victims throughout the criminal justice process and we will do everything we can to secure a positive outcome at court.

“To anyone who is experiencing abuse and violence, please speak to somebody. If you do not feel ready to speak to the police there are a number of agencies, such as IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services) who are ready and waiting to help you.

“If you do want to make a report to police call 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”

