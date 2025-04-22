Stalking Awareness Week- "a very important week of action for Humberside Police" in East Yorkshire

This week is National Stalking Awareness Week, and according to Humberside Police Chief Inspector Nicola Roworth, it "is a very important week of action for Humberside Police."

According to Humberside Police, stalking is defined as fixated, obsessive, and repeated unwanted behaviour that causes a person to feel scared or distressed.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Whilst the very nature of stalking can be complex, and sinister – it can equally be very subtle too.

“It can take shape in many forms such as following, contacting, publishing material relating to the victim, monitoring, loitering, interfering with property, making false complaints to family courts/council/housing, ordering take-aways, watching, or spying, unwanted contact on social media and sending gifts.

“The list is not exhaustive and anyone with any concerns can look at specialist online services such as www.getsafeonline.org.

“One thing we can be sure of is how it severely affects the quality of life for those involved – having a profound impact on mental and physical health and, in the most serious cases, can lead to severe injury, suicide and murder.”

Chief Inspector Nicola Roworth is part of the Humberside Police Safeguarding Governance Unit and is also the Stalking lead for the force. She said: “National Stalking Awareness Week is a very important week of action for Humberside Police. It’s a force priority, and the seriousness of stalking offences cannot ever be downplayed.

“Those responsible for these insidious, personal offences are getting increasingly more serious consequences, especially when it comes to domestic abuse cases - another extremely high priority across all forces in the UK.

“More than ever, it needs an effective policing response, and any breaches to be dealt with robustly if we are to crack down cases of stalking which are often lifechanging for the victims.

“Currently, we have 49 Stalking Protection Orders in place across our region, with many applications ongoing, with our longest order for ten years to ensure safeguarding.

“Research shows that an individual with a history of stalking, controlled patterns of behaviour, and previous arrests for violence, stalking or domestic abuse are 50% more likely to go onto commit serious harm, or even murder their victim.

“We understand how difficult it is to come forward, but behaviours of this nature should not be ignored. If at any point you feel distress or fear, you must record and report it to us. You can call our non-emergency number 101 or always call 999 if you are in immediate danger.”

Visit https://www.humberside.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/beta-stalking-and-harassment/stalking-harassment-support-organisations/ for more information.