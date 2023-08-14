News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Star Inn at Harome arson case: Man to deny setting fire to 14th-century Michelin-starred restaurant

A man has appeared in court charged with arson following a huge blaze at one of the county’s most famous gastropubs which caused more than £2 million of damage.
By Nick Towle
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Charles Birkett, 28, is accused of deliberately torching the Michelin-starred Star Inn at Harome, Helmsley, on the edge of the North York Moors. Birkett, of Rosedale Lane, Helmsley, appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court this morning but didn’t enter a plea to the charge.

Wearing a black suit with a blue shirt and a dark tie, Birkett spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the brief hearing.

He is accused of arson causing over £2 million of damage to the thatched 14th-century building on November 24, 2021, and being reckless as to whether property would be destroyed and life endangered.

Charles Birkett leaves Scarborough Magistrates' Court, North Yorkshire, after he appeared charged with committing arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered. The charge relates to a fire in 2021 at The Star Inn, a thatched gastropub in Harome, near Helmsley. (Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)Charles Birkett leaves Scarborough Magistrates' Court, North Yorkshire, after he appeared charged with committing arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered. The charge relates to a fire in 2021 at The Star Inn, a thatched gastropub in Harome, near Helmsley. (Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Defence solicitor Dean Morrison said his client intended to deny the allegation.

Magistrates sent the case to York Crown Court where Birkett will appear for a plea-and-trial-preparation hearing on September 18. He was granted unconditional bail until that date.

The Star Inn is owned by North Yorkshire businessman and chef Andrew Pern. The inn was rebuilt and reopened on the anniversary of the fire in 2022. No-one was injured in the blaze, which saw more than 40 firefighters fight to save the building.