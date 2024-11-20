Stepney Road closed after driver's foot trapped following accident in Scarborough

Fire crews rescued a driver who became trapped in their vehicle following a collision on Stepney Road

Stepney Road was temporarily closed on Tuesday evening following an accident which resulted in the driver’s foot becoming trapped in the vehicle.

Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station were call to the single vehicle road traffic collision at 7.30pm on Tuesday evening (November 19).

A vehicle had impacted a wall and come to rest on its side and the driver of the vehicle was trapped by their foot.

Crews stabilised the vehicle and assisted the driver out through the rear of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to hospital for precautionary checks and the incident was left with the police who closed the road temporarily to allow the recovery of the vehicle.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team were then dispatched to await Highways to attend due to the amount of oil and other fluids on the road.

This meant that there was a partial closure under traffic direction.

The road is now fully open, however there were two further collisions due to the bad weather.

Everyone walked away without injury.